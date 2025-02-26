She Inherits Half Their Childhood Home, But Her Brother Refuses To Pay His Share. So She Demands A Buyout And He Calls Her Selfish.

Sharing an inheritance with a sibling isn’t always as simple as it sounds, especially when one expects all the benefits without the responsibilities.

So, what would you do if you inherited a home with your sibling, but they refused to contribute financially? Would you let them live there for free? Or would you demand your fair share, knowing it could cause a family feud?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very scenario with their brother. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my brother he has to buy my half of our inherited home? My brother, 51, is living in my dad’s childhood home. Granted, all of us kids and friends have, but we all paid rent, bills, and property tax. My brother, on the other hand, has not paid a dime to my dad, ever. He has lived with my parents his entire life, other than 7 years he was married and has always been a big spoiled brat. He works and gets paid very well, but my mom still managed his money.

Now, the parents are gone, and the brother has been hit by reality.

Anyway, my parents have recently passed, and we both have inherited the house. I refuse to pay for his bills and property tax if he’s living there. I have a mortgage and other things of my own. I told him he had to buy my half of the house, and he threw a fit and said that I’m selfish. Why should he give me money for something I got for free? AITA?

Unless the brother is willing to negotiate a deal between them, he’s just going to drag his feet and waste a bunch of time.

