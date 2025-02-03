She Keeps Fighting With Her Husband, So She Took Her Daughter To Go Stay At Her Parents’ House For A Bit

I’m no marriage counselor, but all I can say is that I think this marriage might be on the rocks…

AITA for agreeing to sleep over at my parents’ house? “I’m Sai (31F), married to Sam (38M) for 5 years, and we have a 3-year-old daughter, Savi.

Things have been tense in our marriage, leading to arguments about divorce. It started last Christmas when I hosted a big family gathering, planning everything meticulously. I asked Sam to pick up the appetizers while I handled the rest, and he agreed. On the day of the party, he forgot the appetizers, claiming he misunderstood my detailed instructions. Furious, I felt he doesn’t listen or support me, leading to an argument where we stopped speaking. Afterward, I stayed at my parents’ house with Savi for a few days. On New Year’s Eve, Sam came to the party but snapped at me for not feeding Savi, saying, “Can you be a mother for once?”

Days later, he told me I don’t appreciate him or do the “nice things” I used to, like massages or wearing makeup. I explained I’m overwhelmed balancing work, parenting, and the household, but he seemed more focused on how I’d changed. Recently, while visiting my parents, they asked me to stay the night. I called Sam to check, and he agreed, but later called back angry, accusing me of being selfish for keeping Savi away.

He insisted I stay at my parents’ while he picked her up, despite me already packing to leave. He claimed I didn’t consider how much he missed Savi, though I had asked for his opinion beforehand. I feel like I’m carrying all the emotional and mental load, while Sam believes he’s unappreciated. AITA for prioritizing my daughter over his expectations?”

