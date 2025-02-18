She Kept Her Ex-Husband’s Last Name For Their Kids, But Her Boyfriend Loathes It And Demands She Change It

Sometimes, a last name is about more than just a marriage. It’s about family and being close to your kids.

What would you do if your ex-husband was out of the picture, but you kept his last name so you could share it with your kids?

Would you change it to make a new partner happy? Or would you stand your ground because it’s not about him?

In the following story, one woman faces this exact predicament with her boyfriend. Here’s what’s going on.

I kept my ex husband’s last name because of our children. When my kids were 2 and 4, their father and I got divorced. He wanted nothing to do with them at the time, and I knew I would be on my own with my kids. Because of this, I chose to keep THEIR last name to feel united as a family and for purposes of doctors, school, etc.

She has nothing to do with her ex.

It’s been 8 years since the divorce. He rarely sees the kids besides FaceTime. We have no relationship.

Her current boyfriend doesn’t like her last name.

However, my boyfriend repeatedly brings up how he hates my last name. He won’t say it, and if he hears me say it or read it aloud to someone, he becomes enraged. He thinks I’ve kept it to stay close to my ex.

She would be willing to change her name someday.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. I’ve kept the name for my kids. If I get married and/or when they’re older, I’ll be happy to change it. But being forced to change it because my boyfriend doesn’t like it feels wrong. AITA?

Yikes! Maybe she’s not a big fan of keeping the name, either, but she’s prioritizing her kids.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer her.

According to this comment, he’s displaying red flags.

Here’s someone who tells her not to give in.

Great point.

She should consider this.

It’s not all about him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.