She Made A Pie For A Dinner Party, And Upset The One Guest Who Eats Gluten-Free

If you’re living the gluten-free life, the reality is that you have to plan ahead when it’s eatin’ or drinkin’ time.

And you can’t rely on others to take care of business for you!

So, is this person wrong for not making a gluten-free dessert?

Read their story and see what you think.

AITA for not considering my friend’s celiac disease when baking? “Me and my friends had a dinner party and as per usual the people who are not hosting bring drinks/dessert, and I brought a dessert.

I decided to bake an apple pie because everyone liked them and mine are quite good.

She had their reasons…

One of the people attending has celiac disease, but I chose to make the pie normally because it was double the work to have to thoroughly clean everything once or twice, the ingredients with no lactose and gluten were a lot more expensive, and the dough would not come out well or as tasty if I used a bunch of replacements (baking is very ingredient-sensitive). Be that as it may, when I arrived I explicitly told her that the pie was not made in any special way so I advised her not to eat it.

That didn’t go over too well…

She made a big deal out of it, called me an idiot and said that I could’ve at least made the effort. But I don’t see why I had to, since it wasn’t even her dinner party… AITA?”

Well, you can’t please everyone…

But if it’s a friend, maybe you should try.

