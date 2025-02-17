Her Sister Kept Overpowered Every Conversation She Was In, So Her Sister Started Interrupting Her Back To Teach Her A Lesson

Conversations work best when everyone gets a turn to speak, but some people tend to talk more than their fair share.

One sibling is tired of constantly being talked over, so they decide to turn the tables, much to the interrupter’s dismay.

My sister kept interrupting me while I was talking so now, I don’t let her get a word in My sister is 18 months younger than me, and she always does this thing where I’ll be in the middle of talking, and she will almost always interrupt me.

It doesn’t seem to matter the circumstance.

Whether it be while I’m telling a story, answering someone, or whether she’s interrupting me to talk to me or the person I’m talking to.

Her sister wasn’t picking up on cues to stop either.

My mum started ignoring her a little while ago when she realized that I was really starting to get annoyed when I would be interrupted, but my sister didn’t get the memo. So, I just told my mum to forget about what I was saying. I eventually got to the point where I couldn’t even stand it.

So finally she started taking some pages from her sister’s playbook.

So one day, while she was talking to our mum, I started having a completely unrelated conversation with my mum. My sister looked at me as if it was the most offensive thing someone had ever done.

So she kept it up, just to get a rise out of her.

I’ve started doing it more and more, whether it be something random, related to her, or to someone else, and she’s getting ticked. She still interrupts me when I talk, but the reaction that I get out of her when I do it to her is priceless.

She wanted to be the main character of every conversation, but she should learn more to let others have the spotlight.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks she should fight interruption with interruption.

Sometimes you just have to play dirty.

This commenter actually found some success using dirty tactics.

If she wants to keep interrupting, she might have to get used to being on the receiving end.

Maybe now she’ll learn that conversations aren’t supposed to be a solo act.

