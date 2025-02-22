She Refuses To Invite Her Stepsister To Her Wedding After Years Of Jealousy And Drama, But Her Mom Says She’s Being Unfair

Sadly, family drama and weddings seem to go hand in hand. That’s why sometimes it’s better to set boundaries long before the big day.

So, imagine you have a family member who constantly tries to sabotage your relationships, spreads rumors, and makes every event about them.

Would you still feel obligated to invite them to one of the most important days of your life?

Or would you draw the line?

In the following story, one bride-to-be finds herself facing this very decision and is looking for advice.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA if I don’t invite my stepsister to my wedding? I (24f) and my stepsister (27f) have had a rocky relationship since 2020, mainly due to her jealousy issues towards me. When my fiancé (24m) and I started dating, I didn’t have a great relationship with my family – it boarded the cusp of no contact because they enabled her entitlement and other reasons. In 2022, I began coming around the family again with my boyfriend and this is when things began to escalate.

To preface, my stepsister had a crush on my now-fiancé when he was 12 and she was 15. Her crush never went anywhere. She told all of our family members that my fiancé was only with me to get to her/he wasn’t in love with me/ etc. She also did this in 2020 with my ex, and tried getting with him after our breakup. My family never took my side on anything and continued to blame me for her actions/ telling me not to engage.

My stepsister also threw a tantrum because she wasn’t invited by my fiancé to my surprise birthday party last year and I got the silent treatment from my mom and stepdad because she was “humiliated and heartbroken” that she wasn’t there. Cut to the present: my fiancé and I are wanting a small and intimate family with only our closest family and friends (50 people max). I recently spoke with my mom and informed her that I will not be inviting my stepsister to the wedding because I don’t want to deal with the stress of her making my day about her.

Well, my mom is telling me that it wouldn’t be fair if my other stepsisters attended, and that there will be drama to follow (as there always is with her not getting her way). I am also not inviting my actual sister because we don’t have a close relationship / talk and see each other maybe once a year. I want to be surrounded by people that love me, love my fiancé, and respect mine and my fiancé’s relationship. Just overall want to feel support and love – as anyone should at their wedding. AITA?

