She Utters An Insult To A Shopper Who Cut Her Off At Target, So She Claps Back As She Leaves Them In The Dust

The Wrath of the Target Line Lady It was Christmas Eve, and I had one mission: get wrapping paper. Simple, right? Wrong. I made the rookie mistake of going to Target. The place was packed with frantic last-minute shoppers, all acting like it was the apocalypse and wrapping paper was the cure.

I finally found the shortest checkout line—or so I thought. Suddenly, this lady cut me off and waltzed straight to the front like she owned the place. I whispered under my breath, “So stupid,” because, well, she was. But of course, as fate would have it, she heard me. She whipped around with the intensity of a hawk spotting prey and started yelling. Now, I wasn’t about to back down. So I did the only logical thing—I played dumb. “Who, me? No, I didn’t say anything!” The lady behind me caught on, too, and backed me up, calling her crazy. Soon, the entire line was looking at her like she was auditioning for a reality TV meltdown. Victory was mine… or so I thought. Fast-forward to checkout . I paid for my stuff, including the much-needed wrapping paper, and strutted out of Target feeling pretty smug. That is, until I realized I couldn’t find my car.

I was so stressed about the crowd that I hadn’t paid attention to where I parked.

I wandered the parking lot with my cart, trying to play it cool, even though I looked like a lost toddler in a mall. That’s when I noticed a car creeping behind me. At first, I thought, Oh, they’re just waiting for my parking spot. But no. I turned around, and there she was—the same lady from the line, glaring at me like a villain in a bad Christmas movie. She rolled down her window, laughed maniacally, and yelled, “SO WHO’S STUPID NOW?!” And you know what? She had a point. I never found my car faster in my life. Lesson learned: never pick a fight with a crazy lady in Target on Christmas Eve.

