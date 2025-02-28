She Went To Dinner With A Man As A Friend, And She Ended Up Having To Tell Him It Wasn’t A Real Date
AITA For Going On a Date I Didn’t Know Was a Date?
“I, 24F, recently moved to Florida to study music.
There was this guy in my class, we will call him Gaven (19M) that I started to become friends with.
He mentioned this sushi place downtown his friends invited him to & asked if I wanted to join.
I thought “why not?”
Well, the day before the scheduled outing he said the couple had cancelled, but asked if I was still interested in going.
Okay, why not?
To be honest, I didn’t really want to go with just him, but as a chronic people pleaser I said sure.
He said he could pick me up & I told him I would rather drive.
He said that works & we agreed upon a time to meet at the place.
For context, he knows where I live because we previously worked on some music together.
The next day, aka the outing, he SHOWS UP TO MY APT over an hour before our discussed time (downtown is only 15 min away).
He was wearing a black satin bow tie. BOWTIE.
In my head I just thought “what the **** is happening”.
The people pleaser in me did not have the heart to say that out loud so I thought “I guess this is what we’re doing.”
I don’t know if he purposely forgot I said I would drive or the time we agreed upon but here we are.
I didn’t want to insult his efforts but did not want to signify this could be a date so I wore athletic wear.
He opened the car door for me.
This is probably the point where I should’ve been upfront but I did my best to demonstrate platonicity.
Every opportunity for him to be a gentleman afterwards, I took.
The only thing going on in my head was “please do not think this is a date.”
I honestly thought him knowing I am 5 years older was enough.
Now time for the unwanted but inevitable confrontation.
He asked what I wanted to get & I told him the roll that looked good to me.
The waiter came up to take our order & the fear storm brewing in my mind came true.
He ordered for me.
For some reason this boiled my blood, which I did not let that be known.
I did however clarify & said “For future reference, I will order for myself. I did not appreciate that.”
Maybe that was a rude thing to say but I did try to be gentle in my tone.
He follows that with “I’m sorry, I’ve only been on like two dates before.”
He was clearly nervous & I felt bad but had to rip the band aid off.
I said, “This is not a date,” followed by him being too young for me to let him down easily.
He looked extremely nervous now.
I felt so bad but also a bit angry that he ignored my requests & picked me up anyway at a different time than discussed.
It felt like I got tricked (some people think there were no friends to begin with, which makes sense but makes it worse).
It got pretty awkward but we soon moved on.
The waiter came by with one tab & I asked him to split it.
Gaven said he could pay but I wasn’t going to let him do that.
He asked if I wanted to check out the record store nearby & I asked him to take me home instead.
AITA?”
