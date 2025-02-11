Student Wouldn’t Stop Talking In Art Class, So Her Teacher Gave Her A Crazy Punishment And She Broke An Entire Shelf Of Pottery

Some teachers have strict rules, but others take discipline too far.

Now, imagine your teacher locking you in a supply closet as punishment for talking in class, and the worst part is that he didn’t even turn the lights on.

In today’s story, one person recalls this very thing happening to them in middle school. Here’s what happened.

Former art teacher and I went to impasse in lvl 7 The first weeks of school at level 7 (7th grade) is when we started a new set of specialist classes (Art and Industrial Tech). At my school, there were 2 Art teachers, but I had never seen my new teacher. Mr. Weirdo (name withheld) had us watching ‘Intro to Art’ videos for the first 20-30 minutes of each 60 min block. MAN WERE THEY BORING. I’ll admit I talked too much during the videos and had been called out multiple times. Finally, Mr. Weirdo calls me out into the hall for what I assume is a dressing down of words.

She did not expect this punishment.

He directs me to a door next to the classroom, where I figure he’s going to yell at me outta earshot of other kids, except he doesn’t follow me in and locks the door w/o the lights on. As I fumbled my way into this small cupboard/closet, I hit one wall of shelves that had pottery on it. I don’t know how long I was in that room, but when Mr. Weirdo let me out, he realized his mistake. All the pottery was on the ground in ruins, and we were at a stalemate. No discipline for me, who had no business being locked in a closet.

Sheesh! That was quite a predicament.

Let’s see how the folks at Reddit relate to the story.

