She’s About To Go Back To Work For The First Time Since Her Son Was Born, And She Thinks It’s Important For Her Husband To Have Experience Watching Their Son On His Own Before She Does

It can be a hard transition for a mom to go back to work when maternity leave ends.

There are a lot of emotions involved leaving a baby at daycare for the first time.

In today’s story, a new mom is in this exact situation, but she’s concerned about more than daycare.

She’s concerned about her husband not being able to handle a fussy baby when she’s at work.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my husband to figure out how to take care of our son? I (30F) and my husband (33M) welcomed our first child this past September. I have been fortunate to be on maternity leave but that ends next week. My husband had 2 months off and has been working full time since. He’s off on Sundays and Mondays. I have never left my son except to go to a wedding in December but we were only away for 3 of his wake hours. My in laws watched over him and everything was fine.

It will be a big change to be away from her son.

I go back to work next week and my son will be attending day care. My husband is off this entire week and we’ve just been taking a staycation. I told my husband though I want one day on my own to get more comfortable from being away from our baby and that I want him to have the day with the baby on his own.

Her husband has never had to deal with a fussy baby.

He has never been alone with him for more than an hour.

He is a good father though and will help out when needed. But he has never been there for the full blown cries and fussiness while having to take care of the house.

Here’s an example of how her husband deals with a fussy baby…

A few days ago, we went to a friends house and our son was screaming bloody hell. Whenever I held him, he would calm down. Whenever my husband held him, he would just scream and cry even louder. So my husband just passed him along to me. I was getting frustrated cause I just wanted to relax with friends and he couldn’t calm him down for a minute.

Her husband wants his mom to help.

Today he tells me that his mom will be coming to help out. I asked him to tell her never mind cause he should be able to do it on his own. He called me ridiculous and it shouldn’t matter but I think it really does.

She thinks it’s important for her husband to practice watching their son on his own.

I can’t be bothered at work unless absolutely necessary so I wanted t this to be our “trial”. His mom will also be working on Mondays so it’s not like she will be available to help out then. His mom is taking his side but of course she will cause our son is her only grandson. So AITA for telling husband to figure it out and step up?

Her husband is being ridiculous.

Maybe she should call her mother-in-law and explain why she thinks it’s so important for her husband to have experience watching their son on his own.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The dad really needs to be able to handle his child on his own.

This is a good point.

Her mother-in-law needs to stop enabling her son.

She should’ve put a stop to this a long time ago.

He should feel embarrassed.

He’s going to have to learn eventually.

If he wants to stay married, anyway.

