Sick Woman Asked Her Husband To Take Care Of Their Kids While She Rested, But When He Went To His Friend’s Birthday Instead She Asked Her Parents For Help

Mothering can be really challenging. Especially if you just gave birth, you’re sick, and you have to look after three small children!

This woman narrates a time when she was feeling under the weather, so she asked her husband to take care of the kids while she rested.

When he didn’t stay home to help, she turned to her parents, and now he’s mad at her.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for sleeping at my parents house? I (30F) have been with my husband “Samuel” (33M) for 9 years. We’ve been married for 7 years. We have three children: 6F, 2F, and 6months old. So, as you can expect, our household is busy.

I’ve not been sick a lot in my life. Maybe once since I have been with Samuel. Lately though, my hair has been falling out, and the right side of my face has been hurting. But I’ve been pushing through it.

A week ago, I woke up being sick. I wasn’t even sick during my pregnancy. I stripped the bedding and asked Sam to look after the children the following day as he was off.

When I woke up, I was absolutely feeling awful he was gone. He texted me, saying I knew it was his friend’s birthday and he’d taken over when he got home. He wasn’t gone too long. He left around 7 am and was back around 4 pm.

However, as ill as I felt, I asked my parents for help who insisted I stay with them. I basically slept for 3 entire days whilst they helped with the children. I still feel awful, but duty calls. My parents kept Samuel updated, and he was more than welcome to come visit or take the children home. He didn’t.

Usually, our parenting is a 30/70 split, so he does help, but he works a physically demanding job. He’s upset that I left when he would’ve taken time to help after the party. He would’ve taken time off work, but he just wanted a few hours when it was his first day off in ages. He’s still upset. AITA?

Parenting requires teamwork from the husband and the wife.

