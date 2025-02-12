Sister Asks For Help Taking In Her Kids After Eviction, But She Says No In Order To Keep Her Child-Free Life

One woman, happily married and living a child-free life with her husband, has been caught in a family drama when her sister.

She’s struggled with addiction and has a tumultuous relationship with her children, and asked her sister to take in her three kids after being evicted.

Now, she’s torn between guilt and maintaining her peaceful, stress-free lifestyle.

AITA for telling my sister no to taking in her kids Me (35) and my husband (37) have been married for 3 years. We do not have children, nor have we ever wanted children. We love our child-free life. My sister (32) has 3 girls. 13, 9, and 7. I love them very much but I’ve never been the aunt that wants them to spend the night or spend time more than a couple hours with them. They stress me out, all kids do lol. My sister is an addict and my nieces dad is currently in prison. Their grandma, who is also my mother but I have no contact with, has guardianship of them. That story we’ll save for another post.

The love them from a distance and return them before the stress sets in…kind of love!

My sister, who comes in and out of the girls lives, has had nothing to do with me. Once is awhile she’ll reach out and say hi, but that’s more like 2 times a year. Even though I reach out once a week. Anyways long story short it’s a very toxic family environment and me and my husband just stick to ourselves. Recently, the place they have all been living at has been sold and they were told in November they have until January 31 to be out. So today 1/23 they had my 13 year old niece call me and tell me they’re not going to have anywhere to live if I don’t take them in. Yes, they had the 13 year call me and say that.

Nothing says ‘family bonding’ like putting a 13-year-old on the front lines of an eviction notice.

Idk what to do. I don’t want to change up mine and my husband’s life. I love they way our life is. I’m so mentally drained. I don’t want the responsibility and don’t feel like it’s mine but I also feel guilty. I’ve been doing this for years, dealing with others messes. Both my parents were addicts and it’s the same toxic cycle with my sister.

The guilt of family obligation weighs heavy, but is it really her responsibility to disrupt her life to pick up the pieces of her sister’s mess?

When family keeps dropping their baggage at your door, is it time to shut the door—or carry it all inside?

Those poor kids.

