Sister Lets Her Jobless Brother Crash In Her Guest Room, But Now He’s Upset That She Expects Him To Pay Rent

One woman offered her younger brother a temporary place to stay after he lost his job and couldn’t afford his apartment.

But after three months of him gaming instead of job hunting, she decided to start charging him rent, and now the family’s calling her heartless.

AITA for charging my brother rent to stay in my guest room even though he’s struggling financially? So my (28F) younger brother (24M) recently moved in with me because he lost his job and couldn’t afford his apartment anymore. I have a decently sized house with a guest room and so I initially told him he could stay for a couple of months while he got back on his feet. However, I made it clear that I expected him to contribute financially once he found work.

A “couple of months” is always a recipe for disaster.

He’s now been here for three months now, and while he’s applied to some jobs, he spends most of his time playing video games and hanging out with friends. I told him I was going to start charging him $300/month in rent starting next month, whether or not he has a job, because I feel like he’s taking advantage of me. He got really upset and said I was being heartless since he’s struggling and I “don’t need the money.”

Looks like someone’s trying to play the “struggling” card while ignoring the rent quest.

My parents are also on his side and said it’s wrong to “profit off family” in a tough time. For context, I do have a stable job and don’t need the money, but I feel like he should be held accountable instead of freeloading. AITA?

She set clear expectations, but it looks like her brother’s hoping for a free ride.

Is she wrong for holding him accountable?

Guess some people prefer a free stay instead of a hard lesson in responsibility.

But that doesn’t mean you have to give them either.

