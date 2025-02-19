Someone Keeps Smashing An Older Man’s Mailbox At Night, So He Modifies It To Make Sure The Culprits Get Smashed

Destroying other people’s property is not a fun game, but some reckless people seem to think it is. Why less would people go around bashing strangers’ mailboxes at night?

The man in this story is sick and tired of replacing the post for his mailbox. He decides that it’s time to make his mailbox post strong enough to withstand anything, even a mailbox basher.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Mailbox Basher Revenge Fresh out of high school I worked with an older gentleman at an appliance repair shop. He had a problem with someone driving through his sleepy rural subdivision at night running over mailboxes. There were no curbs or ditches so the vandal(s) could easily just drive down the side of the road and hit the mailboxes square on with the front bumper.

The police weren’t any help.

This was happening regularly and before the age of cheap security cameras. Catching them wasn’t possible without physically sitting outside and waiting. Being a rural county the Sheriff’s Dept had better things to do.

With a little help, he replaced the mailbox, but this was no ordinary mailbox.

After replacing his mailbox post several times, it was time for drastic measures. He went to a local machine shop and bought an 8 foot length of rusty 3 inch solid shaft stock out of the scrap pile, pulled the broken 4×4 post out of the ground and sank this shaft 5 feet deep into a 12″ diameter hole filled with concrete (with help obviously). A plate was welded to the top for mounting the mailbox. Then, a friend who was a finish carpenter clad the whole thing in wood to make it look like an ordinary mailbox post.

There was evidence that the revenge was effective.

All was quiet for a couple weeks, but then one Sunday morning my friend gets up and walks out to get the paper and sees wood shards, grille, and headlight pieces surrounding the still standing mailbox with antifreeze soaked into the dirt. The moron had hit the previous six mailboxes leading up to his as well. Never caught the vandal, but he knows they were driving a Volvo… And it never happened again.

I’m surprised the friend didn’t hear a car crash when the Volvo hit the mailbox. I’m also glad the revenge was effective.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This sounds horrible!

Here’s a good tip.

I don’t think insurance would cover this.

Here’s another idea for revenge.

The mailbox fought back and won!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.