Spoiled Older Sister Gets Whatever She Wants, Meanwhile Dad Asks The Successful Little Sister To Take Care Of Her When He’s Gone

Losing a parent at any age is incredibly sad, but it can be even more stressful when a dad’s dying wish conflicts with your sense of right and wrong.

In today’s story, the little sister is much more successful than her older sister who struggles financially.

Their dad asked the little sister to take care of the older sister when he’s gone.

Should she?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not reconciling with my sibling even after my father passed away? Growing up with strict parents, Emma (older sister) and I found comfort in each other. I was the rebel and Emma was the perfect daughter. Forced by my parents, Emma chose medicine and I chose engineering.

She didn’t want to put a financial strain on their father.

I was meant to do my studies abroad like Emma but because she kept failing, she had to stay back causing financial strain on my father. So my study abroad was cut short. But I graduated and secured a job asap. Got married and settled abroad. Never asked for a penny from my parents from the moment I started earning because I didn’t want to pressure my father.

Meanwhile, Emma struggled and asked for financial assistance from her family.

Emma was struggling to complete her studies. I think it is at this point she started to develop a deep sense of entitlement and resentment towards my parents and me. She finally manipulated my dad into renting her an apartment in the city so that she can “study” better. She would often call me to say she hasn’t even eaten properly cause she doesn’t have money and I’d send her money right away.

Emma was annoyed that her sister was pregnant.

Recently my family visited me. Emma visited me earlier than my parents. At this time, I was also expecting a baby. Emma acted like me being pregnant was an annoyance cause I couldn’t take her around. Regardless I even took her to see the city lights at mid night.

Emma wasn’t very nice to her sister.

My husband was concerned for my well-being and was very upset of how I was being treated. Emma would always come home saying she has no money(even though my father gave her money to spend here). She treated me like atm citing that “she has done things for me (organizing my wedding)” so I SHOULD do everything for her and she sacrificed her youth to take care of my parents while I built my life here.

Emma is spoiled by their dad.

After my parents came, I realized that she basically gets anything she wants from dad. I even found out that my father has given her much more money than she told me. I was upset. Even when I’m in pain, Emma very nonchalantly asks “so where are we going today”.

Her dad claims he treats both daughters equally.

That was it for me because I felt that she is treating my unborn child poorly. So I started ignoring her. I did some petty stuff like refusing to wash her clothes in the washer. Seeing this,Dad said he treated both of us equally which is not true at all because they get fancy gifts for her on her birthday but I haven’t even received a card on mine for many years.

Her father had a request that she doesn’t like very much.

I don’t think she will ever understand that me building up a life in a different country with zero family support was a sacrifice, because my father wouldn’t have had the means to spend on her if he sent me money as well. Recently I lost my beloved father. He wanted me to take care of my mum and my sister.

Emma is still being selfish.

I did speak to Emma during funeral arrangements. Things have turned extremely sour. Emma is handling many of my dad’s assets that I don’t even know about because she wants everything for her claiming that she was the one who took care of him. So yeah, I do not talk to her and She never reached out too. I feel bad because my dad must be very unhappy. AITA?

It’s so sad that her dad died. It sounds like Emma is helping herself to her dad’s assets, so I don’t think she needs to help her.

She’s helping herself.

Maybe she could help her mom.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her dad wasn’t exactly fair.

This person has advice if she wants to help her mom.

Another person thinks the mother made bad decisions.

Her dad was unfair even with his dying wish.

She doesn’t have to honor her dad’s last wishes if she doesn’t agree with them.

It would probably be best to cut off her sister.

