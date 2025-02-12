Stepfather Forbade Touching The Thermostat, So The House Sitter Let The Temperature Plummet Until He Returned To An Icebox

A little bit of stubbornness can go a long way, especially when it comes to annoying household rules.

The time my parents told me not to touch the theromostat A few years back, I was watching my parents’ house while they went out of town. My stepdad is a decent dude, but they were supposedly having issues with the thermostat. (I say “supposedly” because my grandmother was also living with them, and the three of them never agreed on temperature.)

When they were getting ready to leave, he told me, “Don’t touch the thermostat.” I responded with something like, “Well, what if it gets too hot or cold?” “No, just don’t touch it.” Got it. For context, they live in the South, so we usually had (and currently have) the AC running.

Well, lo and behold, a “cold” (nothing crazy) front came through. I don’t prefer the cold, but I sure do enjoy being in blankets when it’s cold.

So as the temperature dropped, I just added another blanket to my hibernation pile. But I sure as heck wasn’t going to touch the thermostat. He made that very clear.

By the time they got back, the thermostat was at 50 degrees. When they walked in, they immediately were like, “What the heck? Is the thermostat broken?”

I looked directly at them and said, “I don’t know. You told me not to touch it.”

