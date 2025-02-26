Stepmom Insults Stepson’s Deceased Mother And Makes Fun Of His Weight, So He Snaps At Her And Defends His Mother

Ideally, a family sitting down to dinner together would be filled with quality time and engaging conversation.

Not in this story.

This man‘s stepmom started berating him and his dead mom during dinner.

So he insulted her right back.

Now he’s wondering if he went too far.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my stepmom she was a failure? I (18M) currently live with my dad and his wife. He married her immediately after my mother died. Today, I was invited by my father to eat dinner. I went to the dining room, and my stepmother started making snarky comments at me.

This man’s stepmom made fun of him for being overweight.

She said stuff like, “What a surprise you’re eating.” Or “I didn’t know you ate anything else besides fast food.” I’m overweight so, of course, she likes mocking me with stuff that are not even true.

His father defended him.

I decided to ignore her because I didn’t want to start arguing with her. But my father decided to intervene. He said that she’s being annoying and disrespectful. Hearing this made my stepmother even angrier.

But she kept going.

So she kept mocking me as I ate my dinner in silence. Then, she suddenly starts to make fun of my mom. She said she was a failure and that she should be ashamed of giving birth to me. (This isn’t the first time she made fun of my dead mother.)

He yelled at her for insulting his deceased mother.

After hearing that, I rightfully snapped. I started yelling at my stepmother. I said all sorts of slurs against her. I told her she was the failure compared to my mom.

I added that my mom had a degree and a prestigious job, while she was without a job and she also dropped out of high school.

His dad was on his side.

My father was on my side during the arguing. I finished my dinner and arguing with my stepmother. I went back to my room. I thought that the argument with my stepmother was over.

His dad soon changed his tone.

But an hour later, my dad barges in my room. He told me who did I think I was to talk to my stepmother like that. Even after everything she has done for me. (Which is literally nothing, since all she does all day is watch TV, and scroll on Facebook).

His dad threatened him.

My dad then started calling me a failure and a parasite. He said I should be better dead than alive as a walking piece of trash. He ended the discussion by threatening to kick me out of my house. He said, “Tomorrow, I want you to leave this house.”

He doesn’t know if he did the right thing.

Right now, I’m in front of my door. I’m blocking it from opening after my dad came back here half an hour ago. He repeated the same stuff from before. AITA in this situation? Because, apparently, for my dad and stepmother, I am.

Whoa! What a mess! I wonder if there’s anywhere else he could stay where he wouldn’t have to deal with so much drama. His stepmom sounds toxic.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This sounds horrific, says this person.

This user thinks the dad is wrong.

While this person suggests going to his grandparents.

This user says they would have done the same thing.

And lastly, a stepmom speaks up.

He’s a good son for defending his late mother.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.