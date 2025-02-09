Student Asks Pregnant Teacher To Read A Research Paper, But A Fellow Student Thinks This Was A Very Rude Thing To Ask

If you were working on a group research project and had the opportunity to consult with your professor about the paper you’re writing before turning it in, you’d think it’d be a good idea to do that, right?

In today’s story, the situation is a little bit different because the professor is pregnant.

Now one student wonders if asking the professor for help was actually rude.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH for asking my professor to help while she was pregnant? I was doing a group project at uni, and when I first met my professor I didn’t know she was pregnant. Later, when she started wearing maternity clothes, I thought to myself “oh maybe she’s pregnant.” But that was it. I didn’t know anything else about her pregnancy.

The professor got sick.

Fast forward to last month, she got a cold. After about 3 weeks later, that’s when we first heard from her again since she was sick. This is when my group decided to schedule an online meeting with her to update her our progress.

They didn’t know she was going to have a baby this soon!

So we all attended the meeting, and towards the end I asked her if she could read our research paper and give some feedback. At this point we still have 3 weeks before the deadline, so I figured it was okay to request that. She replied back saying that depends cos she’s having a baby in 5 days, which I did not know about. But I totally understood and thanked her for considering. I also said it’s totally okay that she can’t. We then ended the call after wishing her health on her maternity leave.

A fellow student thinks she made a big mistake.

The whole thing feels completely normal to me. But the next day, my team and I met in person, and one of my teammate started calling me out in front of everyone. She said “I need to tell you something before I forget, you were so rude when you ask the professor to read our paper when she’s due in a few days, please never do that again”. I’m very confused as to where I did wrong so AITAH in this?

Considering she had no way of knowing the professor was having a baby in 5 days until the professor offered that information, I don’t see how she did anything wrong by simply asking her to read something.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This reader doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

This wasn’t an abnormal question to ask a professor.

A retired college professor weighs in…

The professor needs to do her job.

Another person shares a possible reason why the other student made this comment to her.

It was just a simple request.

She could have said no.

