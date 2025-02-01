Student Claimed His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him Because She Was Jealous Of His Intelligence, So The Ex-Girlfriend Found A Way To Make Him Fail A Test

What would you do if an ex insulted your intelligence by stroking his own ego? Would you pat yourself on the back for dumping the jerk or would you want to get revenge?

In today’s story, the ex-girlfriend chooses revenge, and she proves that her ex-boyfriend isn’t as smart as he thinks.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

My friend planned her small revenge and I was unintentionally part of it. I only learned of this after the small revenge. One of my friends, let’s call her Sarah, was dating a boy for a month before breaking up. At the time I wasn’t surprised since their relationship was just a casual sling. But I was wrong.

He accused her of being jealous.

The boyfriend, let’s call him Thomas, was actually had a very high self esteem, to the point that he makes fun of others. Sarah didn’t like that, especially since he also made fun of me and her other friends behind our backs. Thus, the break up. But even then, Thomas would always say that it’s cause of Sarah being jealous of his high intelligence that she broke up with him. This infuriated her, so she came up with a mini revenge.

There’s going to be a quiz.

A week ago, our accountancy teacher told us that during one of her lessons, she’ll as a surprise quiz about what we learned that day. The catch? We don’t know when she’ll ask the quiz, so we better pay attention or else we’ll get massive extra homework. Sarah used this to her knowledge.

She completely distracted him during class.

In the following days, she texted Thomas, acting like she wants him back and begging to be back together during class, especially accountancy period. At first, Thomas didn’t reply back much, but after some time he started texting her back. She said that Thomas probably felt a huge ego boost that a girl he broken up with wants to be back together, fueling his imagine of him being charming and perfect. It got to the point where that they text each other during a whole period.

He’s going to bomb the test!

Then, it finally happened. During accountancy period, Sarah began texting in secret, making his miss our accountancy teacher’s lecture. Then, when the dreaded pop quiz came out of nowhere, Thomas was feeling a bit panicked (according to Sarah) as he was to busy texting Sarah to actually pay attention to the lecture. When his turn finally came, he couldn’t answer any of the questions my teacher asked.

That was just the start of the revenge.

Now, my accountancy teacher is a very strict woman, so she wasn’t happy that Thomas didn’t answer her questions, even her simple ones, and gave him lots of homework as punishment for not paying attention. Thomas felt humiliated. Now, this is where I came in unintentionally and make Sarah’s mini revenge better.

Thomas was not expecting this!

You see, I feel asleep during accountancy period and, like Thomas, missed my teacher’s lecture cause I didn’t get proper sleep last night. When my teacher saw me sleeping, she immediately woke me up and asked me questions. To Thomas’s shock and Sarah’s amusement, I answered everything correctly. Reason? Cause I have daily accountancy tuition. So, even though I slept through the entire class, I was still able to answer correctly since I already learned the topic in my tuition.

Thomas was even more upset.

Sarah said that me answering correctly, despite the fact that I slept through and didn’t her the teacher’s lecture, rubbed salt to Thomas’s wonds since he regarded me as one of the most stupidest kids in the class. (Which understandable since I wasn’t the smartest). Sarah, came to me after school, told me all of this and thanked me for my unintentional part in it. So, yeah. That’s how Sarah got her mini revenge and how I played an unintentional part on it.

That’s some pretty manipulative petty revenge! I bet Sarah completely stopped texting Thomas afterwards too. I hope he realized she was messing with him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader thinks the ex has low self esteem.

Another reader agrees that the ex has low self esteem.

Here’s another good point.

This is another funny pop quiz story.

He wasn’t as smart as he thought he was.

