‘Suddenly, everybody’s interested in it.’ – Best Buy Employee Admitted The One Item That’s Never Sold In The Three Years He’s Worked There…. Until Recently

Well, this sure is interesting…

A Best Buy employee named Dallas posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers some inside info when it comes to what sells at the store…and what NEVER HAS.

Dallas said there’s one item that has never sold in the three years he’s worked at the store.

Dallas said that “not a single person” has ever asked him about the Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock in the three years since he’s worked at the store.

But, curiously, the item got a lot of hype last holiday season.

Dallas added, “I’m just so curious about this thing. It never sold, and suddenly, everybody’s interested in it.”

Well, that’s weird…

Here’s the video.

Check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

And it might never sell at this point!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!