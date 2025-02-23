T.J. Maxx Shopper Sounded Off Against A Hair Care Product She Bought At The Chain. – ‘I’m convinced they are selling expired products.’

A lot of people buy hair care products that they aren’t crazy about, but this is on another level!

A woman named Betty took to TikTok and said she’ll “never, ever buy hair products from T.J. Maxx again.”

Betty said she bought biotin oil from a T.J. Maxx store, but didn’t mention which brand it was.

She told viewers that her face broke out in hives after she used the product and she said her scalp was burning.

Betty said, “I never had a good feeling about buying products from [T.J. Maxx], but now I know for sure that it’s just not worth it.”

Betty said she thinks she bought a product that had expired or was about to expire and that’s what caused her problems.

She said, “I think that’s what I bought. I’m convinced they are selling expired products.”

I don’t think she’ll EVER be buying that again.

