T-Mobile Has Had This Fee On Its Bill For Years, But A New Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges It Was All A Big Trick

Everything is so expensive these days, it costs more than it even does.

Like, you sign on the dotted line at one rate, and suddenly, that’s just gone.

Do price tags mean nothing anymore?

Lawyer and TikTok user @thelawyerangela recently broke down a class action suit that might appeal to those of us who are pretty sick of this nonsense.

“You know how you sign up for a cell phone plan at a monthly rate and you budget for that amount, but then somehow mysteriously a higher amount shows up on your actual bill, but you’re too lazy to investigate?”

Yes I do, Angela. I am supremely lazy.

“Well a class action was just filed against T-Mobile for allegedly hiding fees from you and then trying to trick you about the name of the fee. See they call this the ‘regulatory programs & telco recovery fees.’ Which first, it’s allegedly not even in your subscriber contract; it’s not even revealed to you until your first bill. And two, it’s written to sound like a government fee, a pass-through fee, a regulatory fee, when in reality – the lawsuit alleges – it’s just a cash grab meant to boost their profits. Not tied to any specific regulation or any government fee, it’s just meant to boost their bottom line, allegedly.”

So T-Mobile miiiight be sneaking in a little charge you think of as some sort of tax, but it’s going straight to their pockets?

“The lawsuit claims the placement of this charge is intentional. It’s listed right next to government fees and taxes, allegedly to confuse you. You might say, well, this fee is only three dollars and forty nine cents a month, but if you’ve been a subscriber for years it could be hundreds of dollars. And the point is they should have disclosed it to you in a way consistent with our consumer protection laws, meaning these fee should be clear and never written in a way to confuse you.”

A telecommunications company behaving dishonestly? SAY IT ISN’T SO!

If the comment section is anything to go by, people are pretty sick of T-Mobile’s crap:

Like, REALLY sick of it:

And other companies too:

Rise up everybody!

Hopefully these lawsuits can help keep the giants in check.

