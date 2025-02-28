Target Customer Tried To Write A Check At The Counter, But Made A Big Discovery In The Process
by Ben Auxier
I write exactly 12 checks per year.
1 per month.
Sent directly to my landlord, who, though a very sweet guy, has no concept of how many much easier payment methods are now available to us, and will only accept rent in check form.
It’s a fairly outdated method of giving someone money, which is why this story from Tiktok user and Target employee @kaitlinsonday doesn’t exactly come as a shock:
“Fun fact, Target doesn’t take checks anymore,” she begins.
“And I just realized that because my friend was on a register, we were trying to take a check.”
Apparently they were unsuccessful for a while…
“We were so confused and realized they stopped taking checks in, like, July 2024.
That’s crazy.”
@kaitlinsonday
Target Fun Fact✅ #targetemployee #targetworker
Some were surprised it even took this long:
But some unfortunate employees have suffered:
Though checks do have at least one specific advantage:
Some folks just can’t hack the change though:
Check on your check friends.
