Target Customer Tried To Write A Check At The Counter, But Made A Big Discovery In The Process

I write exactly 12 checks per year.

1 per month.

Sent directly to my landlord, who, though a very sweet guy, has no concept of how many much easier payment methods are now available to us, and will only accept rent in check form.

It’s a fairly outdated method of giving someone money, which is why this story from Tiktok user and Target employee @kaitlinsonday doesn’t exactly come as a shock:

“Fun fact, Target doesn’t take checks anymore,” she begins.

“And I just realized that because my friend was on a register, we were trying to take a check.”

Apparently they were unsuccessful for a while…

“We were so confused and realized they stopped taking checks in, like, July 2024.

That’s crazy.”

Some were surprised it even took this long:

But some unfortunate employees have suffered:

Though checks do have at least one specific advantage:

Some folks just can’t hack the change though:

Check on your check friends.

