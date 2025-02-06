Teen Tells Dad The Way He’s Talking To His Students Might Come Off As Insulting, And His Dad Takes It Just About As Well As He Expected

Sometimes parents don’t like to be corrected by their children.

AITA for telling my dad to ‘do with that information what you will’? My dad gets very angry very quickly, sometimes at completely random things. Today we were having a conversation about calling people ‘good boy/girl’, because he told me that he sometimes calls his students (he’s a high school teacher) that. I said that most people in our country would make the link to a dog toddler when they hear someone say ‘good boy’ and because of that, don’t typically like being called one. I then added to do with that information what he will.

Dad was really upset.

He immediately got angry, and started berating me for ‘talking to my father like I talk to my friends’ and ‘the disrespect of teenagers these days’ and the like. I asked my mom and sister about it later, but they were both split, with my sister thinking I wasn’t rude, but my mom was on my dad’s side. This wasn’t the first time I’ve said something to him before and have him flip out on me because of it either. It usually happens around once a month but I don’t realize if I’m being rude until he’s already shouting, so was I wrong for saying something rude to my dad?

I could see how it might seem rude to a dad to be corrected by a child, but he really does need to rethink calling his students “good boy’ and “good girl.”

It sounds belittling.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is probably what the dad really means by “disrespect.”

This reader doesn’t like being called “good boy.”

Dad sounds “creepy.”

This might not’ve been the first time he was corrected.

Hopefully the dad seriously considers changing the way he talks to his students.

He doesn’t sound like he’s a very effective teacher.

