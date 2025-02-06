Teen Wakes Up Terrified That There Are Burglars In The House, But After She Calls The Police She Finds Out She Made A Big Mistake

Imagine being 13 years old all alone in a family member’s house on what’s supposed to be your vacation.

That doesn’t sound too bad, but what does sound bad is thinking the house you’re in is being robbed and you’re the only one there.

That’s what happened to the teenage girl in today’s story, and she was very scared; however, her family is mad at how she reacted.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for calling the police on my aunt? I (13 f) was staying with family that live in Spain for the holidays. I get a pretty much free holiday in the sun and also get to spend time with my aunt and uncle and little cousins and what not. One night before bed, my aunt told me that when I wake up, that the kids would be at camp already and her and my uncle would be at work so to walk down to the bar whenever I wake up. She told me to make sure to lock the doors when I leave because there’s been a lot of robbery’s lately. No problem. I go to bed.

She was very scared when she woke up.

I wake up to insane loud banging noises. I start freaking out. I knew it was robbers. I crawl into the wardrobe shaking. I grab the butter knife and bottle of deodorant and phone so I am guarded. I pray a prayer to every god out there while sobbing and saying bye mentally to my family.

She was scared even after she heard a car leave.

Any moment now these people will enter the bedroom and find a sobbing girl in her underwear with only a butter knife and deodorant to defend with. I tucked my spending money in my pants and felt relived I could at least give my relatives that if I survived. I was mentally preparing for the worst. I was too scared to even ring. Eventually, the banging stops, the door slams and I hear a car drive away. I was still too scared to leave.

It didn’t look like there was a robbery.

Eventually , still in the wardrobe, I call the police. I explain what happened but didn’t know the address of where I was so I gave them my uncles number. I soon hear the door open and my uncle calling for me. I throw on a dress, still shaking, and brace myself for the chaos I’m walking down to. But everything was normal. My uncle asked me if I was dreaming. Definitely not.

It wasn’t a robbery.

We get to the bar and my aunt runs out very flustered and told me it was her doing the dishes. In fairness, it’s a very echoey house and the pots and pans sounded insane. Uncle thinks it’s very funny, aunt not so much. My mother wasn’t happy when she found out.

She had good reason to assume it was a robbery.

The police were also questioning my aunt on why I was left alone, tbf my voice probably does sound younger. But she TOLD ME I would wake up alone and there would be burglaries around. I feel really bad but also… what else was I supposed to do? AITA?

I feel so bad for that scared young teen hiding thinking her life was about to end.

Sure, she jumped to conclusions, but her aunt should apologize for how much fear she caused her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

