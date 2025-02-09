Senior Mechanic Was Constantly Hazing The Apprentices, So They All Got Together And Turned The Tables Against Him

When you are just starting out in a new job, some people will try to give you a hard time.

What would you do if one of your co-workers was always rude and mean, plus they thought they were better than you?

That is what happened to the apprentice in this story, so they started hazing him right back until he learned his lesson.

Check it out.

Apprentices bite back Started my apprenticeship 3 years ago and when i first started a guy who became qualified around the time i began, we’ll refer to him as the insecure fake alpha, or “ifa” for short, was quick to win me over to his good side. Or at least give me the impression that he is a nice person to look up to. He would be about 40, so didn’t start his apprenticeship until his late 30s and myself being 18 at the time.

A few months into the job he slowly started doing the typical first year “initiation” type stuff. Constant name calling, making fun, all that stuff. Banter is all i thought it was so i began giving it back to him which he didn’t like me roasting him and having clever come backs. During this time a new worker joined the team and were now good friends.

The shop is 6 of us and we all get along and hangout outside of work except for mr ifa. He started doing the same stuff to my coworker and once again didnt like when he’d get roasted back. He admitted that he thinks because he has more experience in the industry that it entitles him to pick on people who he feels are less experienced. He also doesn’t like that myself and other young guys actually make more money for the business and claims that having a beard makes him more of a man 😂 even though hes a 5ft skinny guy and were much taller and built than he is.

Type of guy to gloat about all the fights hes won and cant remember the number of women he’s been with. Hopefully this paints a picture for you. Total narcissist Anyways mr ifa would bring in a garbage bin everyone would put their empty cans and bottles into so he could cash them in for himself. We got the idea to just start putting random stuff in there like old alternators, brake discs and whatever rubbish we had whenever he was being a jerk. He did not like it when he went to cash them in and found the contents.

He came into work and gave everyone the silent treatment but couldn’t bear being the butt of the joke so started shouting and trying to be all standoffish. We then started loading that bin up with old diesel fuel, dirty truck diffoil that we regularly change, glitter, antifreeze, chain lube and more. After he went to cash the cans/bottles in again it must have clicked for him that he can’t treat people like this and expect no consequences.

He now no longer makes his dumb comments, stopped putting on the fake tough guy act and the bloke makes a point to step to the side if I’m about to walk past him. Safe to say we have defeated the narcissist.

