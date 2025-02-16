Their Big Sister Made Their Life Miserable, So They Set Her Pet Turtle Free And Ended Up Unleashing An Unexpected Tragedy

Revenge may feel sweet, but sometimes the consequences linger far longer than expected.

When a younger sibling, pushed to their limits by years of mistreatment, decided to give their big sister’s pet turtle “freedom,” they had no idea they were actually setting up a much darker fate for the pet.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

My big sister was a bully… I have a sister three years older than me. Me being really shy and soft-spoken, I would never tell our parents about all the constant bullying I received from her.

Their sister did all sorts of cruel things.

For example, I’d have to do her chores so she would be nice to me. Once, she had me eat dog food while our babysitter laughed. She and that same babysitter once got me grounded by lying and saying I was the one who jumped off the counter and broke a vase my grandmother had passed down to our mother. We had already been warned to stop, and I actually had, but because I was crying over eating the dog food and had threatened to tell on them both, they turned it around on me.

So the sibling decided to target the thing she loved most.

But my sister had this pet turtle, Fred, that she loved. She would take him outside to play with her, and one day, my mother called her back into the house for something, leaving Fred alone by our swing. I watched her run inside and took my chance.

In their head, they thought they were doing something noble.

Thinking I was helping Fred find freedom, I put him close to the road so he could go home to his family and away from my evil sister. Once my sister returned and looked for Fred, she became upset, calling for him.

She couldn’t figure out where Fred went.

I had already gone back inside, and because I was so quiet and shy, she had forgotten I was outside when she was called in. She naturally assumed he had been turtle-napped or had gotten lost. For days, she looked for him and cried, and I said nothing.

But one day the truth finally came to light.

Years later, as adults, we had a discussion about what had happened to Fred. I confessed to setting him free, and my dad confessed to accidentally running him over when he came home from work that night.

They never expected Fred would meet such an awful fate.

So basically, by putting him near the road, I got him killed. For years, I had assumed he was happy, back with his family in his turtle home. Finding out the truth broke my heart.

This family mystery finally came to its heartbreaking conclusion.

For years, the sibling pictured Fred thriving in the wild, far from their mean big sister’s grasp.

But sometimes the weight of revenge is heavier than expected.

