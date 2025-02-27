February 27, 2025 at 8:50 am

'They just start crawling all over me. I freeze and panic.' – Home Depot Shopper Got A Rude Awakening When She Washed A Plant She Bought From The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

Prepare to get GROSSED OUT.

A woman named Sierra posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected visitors she got from a plant she bought from a Home Depot store.

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

Sierra said that the plant was chock-full of insects when she got home and she explained that she didn’t see them at the store because the little creatures were “hibernating” in the chilly Florida weather.

She said, “I start cutting the netting and, like, moving this, and it was like an explosion of ants came out. I’m holding it, cutting it. They just start crawling all over me. I freeze and panic.”

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

She told viewers, “So, keep in mind now, if your area is chilly, there could be hibernating bugs in your plants that you will not see until they warm up in your house.”

Good to know!

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

Here’s the video.

@sierrakamel

#stitch with @Sierra🌸 Hibernating ants were not in my 2025 bingo card😭

♬ original sound – Sierra🌸

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

And this individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@sierrakamel

Well, that sure doesn’t look good…

