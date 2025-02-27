‘They just start crawling all over me. I freeze and panic.’ – Home Depot Shopper Got A Rude Awakening When She Washed A Plant She Bought From The Store

Prepare to get GROSSED OUT.

A woman named Sierra posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected visitors she got from a plant she bought from a Home Depot store.

Sierra said that the plant was chock-full of insects when she got home and she explained that she didn’t see them at the store because the little creatures were “hibernating” in the chilly Florida weather.

She said, “I start cutting the netting and, like, moving this, and it was like an explosion of ants came out. I’m holding it, cutting it. They just start crawling all over me. I freeze and panic.”

She told viewers, “So, keep in mind now, if your area is chilly, there could be hibernating bugs in your plants that you will not see until they warm up in your house.”

Good to know!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Well, that sure doesn’t look good…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁