They Replaced Him With Someone Unqualified, So When His Replacement Kept Asking For Help, He Let Him Struggle

When you’re forced out of a position for no real reason, it’s hard not to feel a little bitter.

So, what would you do if your replacement, someone with no experience in your field, kept coming to you for help?

Would you show them the ropes?

Or would you try to let them figure it out the hard way?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this exact situation and decides to make things just a little more difficult for their replacement.

Here’s what’s going on.

Petty against my replacement I’m working for a big company where it’s easy to be shifted around if someone higher up doesn’t like working with you for whatever reason. So I got moved to another team, without any explanation except an “It doesn’t seem to be working between you and your ‘boss’” from even higher up the chain. I’ve been working here for 17 years in various positions, so I know pretty much everyone.

Upset, he began treading a thin line.

My replacement, however, is new to the company and never worked in my field. He only did a small re-employment course. Somehow, this earned him a higher position than me and higher benefits. This dude never did anything wrong to me, but he keeps asking me how to do his job. A job I apparently wasn’t doing very well. So I’m just stonewalling him. I could make this guy’s life so easy, or I can keep telling him to ask his boss. I know I’m petty here, as I keep having to think about what to say so that I don’t cross the line toward insubordination.

Yikes! It’s easy to see why he’s bitter, but he should probably be careful.

Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer for him.

This person brings up an excellent point.

Here’s what they would say.

This is a nice way to handle it.

According to this comment, he should be honest with the person.

No wonder he feels that way!

What kind of company makes you train your own replacement after moving you for no reason?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.