Dad Took His Son Skiing For The First Time, But A Reckless Stranger Wiped Him Out On The Beginner Trail

Imagine you’re taking your child to ski for the first time, and then not only someone hits him with their skis, but doesn’t even apologize.

You would probably be fuming.

Well, this is what happened to this dad who took his son on a trip to Colorado and ended up calling the ski patrol number so they could kick out the guy who recklessly hit his son.

But now he is wondering if maybe he overreacted.

Let’s find out.

AITA for calling ski patrol on a guy after he hit my son with his skis? My son (11, M) and I (44, M) recently booked a trip to go skiing in Colorado. It was my son’s first time skiing, but he had seen a lot of skiing videos on YouTube, and he seemed really excited for the trip. We also live in Florida, so this is not the trip you can just go and do whenever you like (we are not rich).

This was a very special trip.

I grew up in Utah and I loved skiing when I was younger, and I would say I’m an expert on the mountain. The first day goes all good, and my son really enjoyed skiing for the first time, even though he fell a lot, lol. I made sure to be as supportive and caring as possible, even when he was struggling, because I wanted to make this as fun an experience as possible for him.

He was focused on protecting his son, as any good dad would.

However, on the second day of skiing, he says he’s finally ready to ski down the whole mountain, and so we take the lift to the top. Luckily, there was a way to get down the mountain while only staying on green-level trails, so we took that way.

Everything was going well, but something out of his control happened.

My son is having a blast, when all of a sudden, this guy in his 20s careens into my son from behind going at insane speeds, wiping them both out. My son immediately started crying and came running to me after he got his skis off. Once he calmed down, he ran to the lodge where my wife was, and she decided to take him to the doctor’s office.

This was pretty serious, but the guy who hit them didn’t think so.

I immediately confront the guy for being so reckless, and he simply says that I should have been paying better attention to my kid, and then he rode off. That was the final straw for me, and I called the ski patrol number in the app and told the guy the situation and what the skier was wearing. They told me they would find him and kick him out.

Things were taken care of.

Later on, I saw him getting escorted out of the park by two ski patrol officers, and when he saw me, he immediately started cursing me out and calling me a horrible dad. I tried to ignore it, but now I’m second guessing myself if I overreacted. So, AITA?

People like this can sometimes make others wonder if they’re in the wrong; it’s called gaslighting.

Good thing that he was kicked out!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person breaks it down.

A ski patroller shares his experience.

Someone shares their point of view on the matter.

Another reader chimes in.

I agree.

He was trying to blame others for his reckless behavior, but got rightfully kicked out.

You have to stand up for your kids when it’s obviously the right thing.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.