‘This detergent was so gross. It turned brown.’ – Consumer Advocate Said People Should Always Use Laundry Detergent Before It Expires

If you think you’re being clever by hoarding laundry detergent, this woman thinks you need to change your thinking.

Her name is Terri and she posted a video on TikTok about what happens to folks who don’t use their detergent in time.

The text overlay to her video reads, “Did you know this could happen to laundry detergent?”

Terri poured out the brown liquid and said, “I just got grossed out. I didn’t know detergent could go bad. So, all you people hoarding it, ewww, y’all better use it by the date.”

She added, “This detergent was so gross. It turned brown. I did not know that laundry detergent could expire, did you? So all of these people that get it on such good deals and have it hoarded in their basements, check that stuff. It did smell good but I threw it out.”

Check out the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Use it or lose it!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.