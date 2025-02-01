February 1, 2025 at 2:48 pm

This Little Girl Put The Family’s Grocery Money In A Donation Box, So The Cashier Had To Do Something Drastic

by Ben Auxier

The Nathan Fielder / Emma Stone black comedy series The Curse features an inciting incident in which Fielder’s character stages giving a young girl a $100 donation, then when the cameras stop rolling, asks for it back.

And that’s where all the trouble starts.

I can really only hope a similar fate doesn’t befall this kid who seems to have made an honest mistake on @jujumaddison’s TikTok account.

It seems her dad handed her a $100 bill to pay for some groceries at the counter.

But, either not understanding the process or just feeling very generous, she put it in the Salvation Army donation box.

You can hear mom laugh and say “I’m so sorry,” as kid looks on pretty anxiously.

But the clerk doesn’t sweat it. A quick slice with the box cutter and the money is freed.

“There we go,” they both breathe with relief.

Would it shock you to know that the internet had opinions?

Some said all donations are final:

Others VEHEMENTLY disagreed:

One thing’s for sure, the kid will need some clarification:

Turns out, this really isn’t even uncommon:

Hey, I’m all about charitable giving.

But if you can accidentally give away $100 and have that not matter to you, we are in two different worlds.

