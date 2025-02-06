His Wife Stepped On A Lego And Hurt Her Foot, But When He He “Sided” With Their Five-Year-Old Daughter She Got Offended

Imagine being mad that your husband is a good, thoughtful dad.

Did we just get thrown into the upside down?

This man is asking the internet if he’s in the wrong for taking proper care of his daughter when she stepped on Legos, while his wife disregarded it and basically told her to get over it.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not siding with my wife when our daughter got hurt? Last night my daughter was playing with Legos before bedtime in the living room. This morning when our daughter woke up she walked onto the living room rug and suddenly began crying out hopping on one foot. It was still early morning and we all were a bit groggy. Our daughter hopped to her mom looking for comfort.

But her mom negatively surprises everyone.

Instead of consoling her, my wife kept insisting she wasn’t hurt saying she just tripped on the rug. Our daughter kept saying she stepped on something but my wife kept disregarding it.

This is called gaslighting. But luckily, her dad was there.

I was quiet about the situation until this point. Then I stood up for our daughter and said I think she did step on something because she was playing with legos last night and the rug is thick. I looked at our daughter’s foot and it was bleeding, so I cleaned it and put a bandaid on it. I then put on a funny video of people stepping on legos to cheer our kid up and show her it happens to other people too.

This is so sweet. Does anyone else want to be adopted by this guy?

Unfortunately, his wife didn’t appreciate it.

After this, my wife storms upstairs angrily. I wait a while to see if she comes back but she doesn’t. I decided to put our daughter in the tub then go check on my wife. When I check on my wife, she is brooding and angry. I asked her what’s wrong and she denied anything was wrong.

The classic saying ‘yes’ when you mean ‘no’. This makes things more difficult.

I asked her why she stormed upstairs if nothing is the matter, she then proceeded to say we were ganging up on her. She said I provoked our daughter to go against her. I told her all I was doing was acknowledging our daughter was hurt when she was denying it. She then said I should have never come upstairs and make her angry. I told her she was acting childish and the situation was about helping our daughter, not about her.

He is absolutely right. But his wife doubled down.

We began arguing, our daughter watching now. Noticing this, I shut down the argument and took our daughter back to the bathroom to continue her bath and console her. I now feel like I’m in the dog house for no good reason. I understand my wife may to feel like it’s us against her and probably feels isolated, but I personally feel in this situation, she is being immature and self-absorbed. AITA?

Their daughter will probably surpass her mom in emotional maturity levels really soon.

It’s just not that hard, considering she has the maturity of a toddler.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Seems like he is raising two children.

Hopefully she’ll get over it for their daughter’s sake.

