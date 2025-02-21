This Mechanic Said Lifetime Tire Alignment Deals Are A Scam

The art of the upsell is a skill that most mechanics are well versed in.

And that’s why it’s important to know what deals to go for and which ones to avoid.

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and didn’t hold back about a deal that he thinks is totally bogus.

The man filming the video asked the mechanic, “What are some common auto shop scams?”

The man said that lifetime alignment deals are a scam and he added, “They want you to keep coming back to check your alignment, and alignments don’t go bad that often.”

