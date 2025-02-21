February 21, 2025 at 2:47 pm

This Mechanic Said Lifetime Tire Alignment Deals Are A Scam

by Matthew Gilligan

The art of the upsell is a skill that most mechanics are well versed in.

And that’s why it’s important to know what deals to go for and which ones to avoid.

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and didn’t hold back about a deal that he thinks is totally bogus.

The man filming the video asked the mechanic, “What are some common auto shop scams?”

The man said that lifetime alignment deals are a scam and he added, “They want you to keep coming back to check your alignment, and alignments don’t go bad that often.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

He’s not buying it!

