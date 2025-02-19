Roommate Was Cleaning Up The Kitchen And Put A Pot Of Three Day Old Rice In The Sink, But She Never Imagined Her Roommate Was Planning To Eat It

When you live with a roommate, you need to get used to each other’s habits and ways of living.

What would you do if you were cleaning up the kitchen and placed a pot of old rice into the sink, and then your roommate got angry about it because they were going to eat it?

That is what happened to the roommate in this story, and she is wondering if she was out of line for cleaning up the old rice.

Check it out.

AITA for putting my roommates pot of 3 day old rice in the sink This should be a no brainer but am I wrong for putting a pot of 3 day old rice in the sink. I was cleaning the stove and my roommate left out a pot of 3 day old rice so I just put it in the sink because I assumed it was bad.

This is a completely reasonable assumption.

Apparently my mistake was that I also assumed she DIDN’T eat food left out for days at a time so that’s on me. Apparently she does and that rice was supposed to be eaten. Anyways she got mad at me and I spent the next 10 minutes trying to de escalate her being upset I touched her pot and put it in the sink. No there’s no additional information.

Some people get upset over the weirdest things.

No I’m not making this up. I think the answer is obvious but… AITA?

Not wrong at all, she should take care of food if she wants to keep it, not just leave it on the stove.

Let’s see what the rest of the people in the comments thought about this.

This person has some practical advice.

Here’s a great idea.

This commenter says she may have saved the roommates life.

Here is someone suggesting they put the rice in a container.

This person says eating that rice would be dangerous.

Not just gross, dangerous.

Why would they want to eat that?

