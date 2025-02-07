Sixteen-Year-Old Does Online School To Babysit Her Sibling While Her Parents Work, But After Her Parents Grounded Her For Not “Stepping Up” Enough, She Gave Them A Piece Of Her Mind

Kids who are parentified always end up realizing what happened when they grow up.

In this case, a 16-year-old girl started to notice something was wrong when her parents wouldn’t let her hang out with her friends because she “had to” take care of her sibling.

She finally spoke up, but now she is wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s analyze this situation.

AITA for blowing up at my parents? I’m a 16-year-old female student who does school online. My mom works from home and asks me to babysit my younger sibling during the weekdays when she’s working. Since my schoolwork is relatively light, I don’t mind doing this. I often clean up around the house and prepare my sibling’s meals.

That’s a lot of responsibility for a teen.

Recently, I’ve started dating my boyfriend, with whom I enjoy spending time. However, my parents both work throughout the week, so I’m only able to see him on the weekends since neither of us are able to drive. My parents have decided that until I “step up” and take on more responsibilities, I won’t be allowed to see my boyfriend.

She expressed her feelings to them but now is feeling insecure about her reaction.

I was upset and said things that were, admittedly, extremely disrespectful and rude to them. Throughout the week, I babysit three to five times, even on days when I’m supposed to be “off.” I still make my sibling’s food and clean up after them. Because I do online school and babysit simultaneously, I hardly get out of the house to hang out with anyone.

Her parents are in the wrong and she is finally realizing it. But she still sounds like a parent.

I’ve had to turn down hangouts and sleepovers several times because I’m needed at home to watch the kids and clean.

As a 16-year-old, this is extremely frustrating, and I often have breakdowns because of the stress. I get paid about $20 a week for babysitting.

Although she gets paid, it’s not really a choice.

I also do chores around the house, which I don’t mind doing, but I haven’t hung out with any of my friends in over five months because I’ve had to stay home and babysit 24/7. So, AITA for blowing up at my parents?

She needs to talk to other adults outside the family about her situation ASAP.

Let’s see if Redditors can offer any insight into this situation.

She is being made to live like a single teen mom by her parents.

Calling them out on this was a long time coming.

