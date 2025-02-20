This TikTokker Shared A Little-Known Hack For Dawn Dish Soap

Well, this is a new one!

A TikTokker named Margherita posted a video on the social media platform and offered an interesting tip for viewers about an unusual way that they can use Dawn dish soap…

And we think you’ll be surprised.

Margherita told viewers she just washed her hair with Dawn dish soap and added that it had removed oil from her scalp.

She said, “It’s made to remove all that nasty stuff from your plates, pots. I don’t know how to react to this.”

Margherita added, “Is this an actual thing? Are you guys also washing your hair with dish soap?”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user isn’t a fan of this…

Hey, whatever works, right?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!