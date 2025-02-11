TikTokker Warned Viewers After the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Paralyzed Her Face

There are so many skincare products out there these days that it can be hard to determine what’s good and what’s bad.

So let this story be a warning to you…

A woman named Amina posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frightening experience she’s going through because she used a popular skincare device.

Amina told viewers, “I’m not coming on here to show you guys my tears and the way that I look just for the sake of it. I don’t need the views. I don’t need the followers. I don’t need any of it. I’m just so sick and tired of seeing this stupid Medicube Age-R Booster Pro being promoted on TikTok and tons of people buying it, and this is the result of what happened to me after two days of using them. Two days on Level One.”

She said that she ended up in the hospital after using the device for two days and was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy and that she was still dealing with the effects.

Amina said, “Let’s just be aware that we cannot buy the latest trend. We need to do some research.”

Check out her video.

@itsmemien #fyp Obviously this is a really emotional moment for me and it's been something I have been hiding for a bit because of fear and because of embarrassment but enough is enough. We need to be aware and we need to have more information. We can not blindly follow peoples advice. This is a reminder that you need to take care of your health. I would really like to know if there are others who have experienced this and how to solve it. #helpspreadawareness #skincaredevice

This is really scary!

