Truck Driver Let His Ego Take The Wheel On The Highway, So Another Driver Deflated His Tires And His Pride

Passing another car on the road should be a simple maneuver, but some egos can’t handle being left behind.

When an arrogant truck owner puts another driver’s life at risk with their recklessness, the victim finds a way to slow the driver’s roll once and for all.

Oh no a flat (or 3)! TJ Jeep Wrangler — they have a whopping 190 horsepower. I was in a passing lane on a hill notorious for slowing rigs down due to being steep and long. Being a local, I knew to gather speed. I’m running the speed limit and started passing a brand-new Jeep JK (285 hp) that was bone stock. I’m just moseying, minding my own business, when he realizes he’s being passed.

The truck driver didn’t take kindly to this.

That was not his thing, so he punches his Jeep, and I’m running out of passing lane. There is a car coming in the opposite direction.

Does the guy let me finish my pass? Nope, he doubles down, laughing.

The other driver tries to get to a better stop, but the truck driver doesn’t let them.

I’ve got my little TJ floored, but to no avail. I had to jam on the binders so I could fall back behind this guy. Does he allow that? Of course not. Now he’s playing games.

Finally, they’re able to fall back.

The passing lane has ended, and the car is rapidly approaching at highway speeds. I glance behind me, and luckily no one is there. I had to lock up to finally go behind this idiot. He’s still laughing.

This truck driver should have known he made a mistake, but his ego was too fragile for that.

Mind you, when I started to pass, it should have been an easy thing with no risk or issues. He was late to the party to realize he was doing well under the speed limit. He was absolutely being a tool. I let him get his lead, and I just stew for a bit.

So for the most part, the other driver let the trucker be on his way.

He’s rolling at just above the speed limit, which is fine — I have no problem with that. Like I said, I was just moseying. I wasn’t in a rush to get anywhere. I make a stop, grab a drink, and put him out of my mind.

That is, until an epic twist of fate.

Surprise. I get back on the road, and there his Jeep is, pulled into a parking lot for a trailhead. I pull in, and the vehicle is empty — the only one in the lot.

They figure they have plenty of time, so they’re ready to exact their revenge.

I look around a little. I know the trail, and it’s a good hour hike. I off-road, and I have a valve stem remover to air down when I’m on gravel and rocky roads. I take my trusty remover and promptly remove the cores from all five wheels, placing them on top of the tires.

This jeep is now a shell of what it used to be.

His brand-new Jeep is sitting on four flats with a useless spare. I’ve not vandalized them — he just has to have the cores put back in by the tire guy and the tires aired back up.

The other driver is only imagining what the trucker will say once he finds out.

He might have been lucky enough to have another off-roader show up that had a compressor and tool themselves. I’ll never know. I do know that I had a big grin on my face for the rest of my drive.

While the other driver may not have been there to witness the fallout, they could rest easy knowing this egomaniac got exactly what he deserved.

What did Reddit think?

Now all this rude driver has to show for his cruelty is flat tires.

This revenge seems tame compared to the grave danger this egotistical truck driver subjected his victim to.

Some like to come in hot with their revenge, others prefer more of a slow burn…

It’s a highway – not a personal playground.

