Ulta Blocked This Shopper’s Account Because She Spent More Than $1,000 On The Company In One Year

Is this any way to treat a loyal customer?

A TikTokker named Jennie posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about the surprising reason why Ulta blocked her account.

Jennie said, “My last Ulta haul ever. I spent $1,178 at Ulta in 2024, and they reviewed my account and said that that was abnormal spending for one person. So I must have multiple identities because I used multiple payment methods and multiple addresses because we moved. So they blocked my account indefinitely, from online purchases. I can only make in-store purchases.”

She added, “They told me I need to accept that decision, and that they will not be changing it or reviewing it again, so cashed out all my points, used all my gift cards. I don’t know if you can see the receipt, but I spent $142.20 on gift cards, and I redeemed 7,700 points which equaled $490.51, plus there was probably something on sale.”

Jennie continued by showing off the things she bought, and boy, it was quite a haul!

That doesn’t sound like good customer service, now does it?

