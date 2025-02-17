February 17, 2025 at 2:48 am

Ulta Blocked This Shopper’s Account Because She Spent More Than $1,000 On The Company In One Year

by Matthew Gilligan

Is this any way to treat a loyal customer?

A TikTokker named Jennie posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about the surprising reason why Ulta blocked her account.

Jennie said, “My last Ulta haul ever. I spent $1,178 at Ulta in 2024, and they reviewed my account and said that that was abnormal spending for one person. So I must have multiple identities because I used multiple payment methods and multiple addresses because we moved. So they blocked my account indefinitely, from online purchases. I can only make in-store purchases.”

She added, “They told me I need to accept that decision, and that they will not be changing it or reviewing it again, so cashed out all my points, used all my gift cards. I don’t know if you can see the receipt, but I spent $142.20 on gift cards, and I redeemed 7,700 points which equaled $490.51, plus there was probably something on sale.”

Jennie continued by showing off the things she bought, and boy, it was quite a haul!

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual has been there.

That doesn’t sound like good customer service, now does it?

Categories: STORIES
