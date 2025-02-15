Vacuum Expert Says There Are Lots Of Options Out There With Bells And Whistles, But This Budget Model Is The Best

I was cleaning my apartment the other day, as I do all the time, and definitely not just on the rare occasions I have friends over, and I had a problem.

No matter how many times I ran the vacuum over my hardwood floors, no matter which settings I put it on, nothing was getting sucked up.

I went into maintenance mode. I dumped out the tank, I removed the brush, I cleaned it thoroughly along with the hose and all the openings.

I then went back to vacuuming and…it still did nothing.

Why is it so hard to find a good one of these?

Let’s get some help from TikTok user and vacuum store owner, @mr..vacuum.store.

“So as a vacuum store owner,” he begins, “the only upright vacuum I would buy from a big box store like Walmart would be a Shark. If I had to.”

Shark? Not even familiar with that brand.

“But here’s the thing,” he continues, “Be careful. Don’t fall for the self-cleaning brush rolls, or power fins, or dual brush rolls. They’re not good. They break more easily. They get clogged much more often than single roller vacuums.”

“If you have to get one from Shark, this is gonna be your winner,” he says, pointing to one box on the shelf. “Just the old, plain old Shark Navigator. There’s a couple different kinds with one brush roll. Shark Navigator Lift-Away. Hundred and sixty four dollars. That’s your best bet right now at Walmart for a vacuum.”

Huh. Nice, simple, and not too bad of a price tag!

And indeed, a lot of the people in the comments seem to agree:

Though it’s not the only option out there:

A few were luke-warm on Shark, though none super negative:

But remember, the key to the longevity of any piece of equipment is keeping it in good shape:

So get out there and suck!

