Young Woman Has To Work Late In An Emergency, So Her Friends Wait For Her At Her Home. Now Her Dad Is Blowing Up Her Phone With Angry Texts.

AITA for having a friend over at my parents’ house while they were gone? This past weekend, I was set to have my girlfriend over to visit. We are both 22-year-old women and have been together for three years. I am still living at my parents’ house while I am in the process of applying to vet school and work at the local vet. My parents had approved having my long-distance girlfriend over for the weekend to visit. She got in a little after 9:30 pm this past Friday. We had dinner, chatted, and went to bed. The next morning, I had a shift at the vet from 8:30am to 1pm so I left early. In the meantime my girlfriend (let’s call her E) hung around and chatted with my parents about the new house and how they were settling in. They ate breakfast together and had a good time.

E had mentioned that she planned to go to Costco and would be gone for about 45 mins. My parents were ok with this, and let her know how to use our mechanized deadbolt. She left to get me lunch and met up with a mutual friend, who we’ll call L. I had asked my mother about a week ago if L could stop by and get a tour of the house. She agreed. E came back to the house with L, fully expecting me to be back home from work. I was not. I had to stay two hours late because of several emergency cases. I could not answer my phone at this time and it was around 16F outside. E brought L in to use the bathroom and play with my dog for around a half hour. Then she left and went home.

Near the end of my shift I get a text from my mom telling me to call her ASAP. I clocked out and gave her a call. She and my father began yelling at me. They saw L come in on the Ring doorbell and were furious that E “lied to them” when they asked her what her plans were that day. When they had asked her this, she was in the middle of texting L and deciding what they were doing. I had told E it was alright that L came in because my mom had ok’d it. I fully thought that I would be home to show her around. My mom accused E of “lying by omission” and not telling her that she would be bringing a “stranger” (she and I have known L for over a year) into the house.

My dad then chimed in and said that we better be gone by the time they get home because he “didn’t want to see E because he didn’t know what he would say to her.” (My gf heard “didn’t know what he would ‘do’ so we’re not really sure). This screaming and berating went on for about a half hour. They constantly blamed E when she did nothing wrong. We packed up and left. E left a handwritten note to express how sorry she was, and that she never meant to “lie” to them. It was all just a big misunderstanding. My mom, who usually constantly checks on me to see how I am and sends me sweet little texts is completely giving me the silent treatment. We’re set to come back today but I just don’t know what to do/say. I never meant to go against their wishes and I would never blatantly disrespect them like that. I apologized and told them to blame me and not my girlfriend, but they’re not budging. AITA?

