Volunteer At A Non-Profit Comes Up With Plan To Revamp Their Fundraiser, But The Club Members Didn’t Understand The Importance Of Phase 2 Until It’s Too Late

In today’s story, a volunteer at a non-profit is such a hard worker that the club insists on paying for the hard work.

However, their feelings about this volunteer turned employee change when they see the invoice.

Even still, the volunteer continues to work hard until finally leaving, but upon leaving, the club makes a huge mistake.

Let’s see how the club imploded.

Entitled non profit goes from $10 million a year to zero due to arrogance and greed So I volunteered with a non-profit service club for almost 2 decades. We had a fundraiser (legally licensed gambling in our country) that would gross $1.5mil per year. There were only a dozen members, so we didn’t do much except hang out, volunteer for other charities, and re-donate the money with a big presentation cheque.

He was a hard worker and did a great job.

In 2019, we fired one of the two employees for our fundraiser. I agreed to work for 3 months as a contractor at $25/hr until they found a replacement. I found ways to improve the fundraiser and turned $1.5mil in annual sales into $8mil after only 9 months. Then COVID hit, and I revamped everything again to get us $15mil annual sales ($10mil net profit) in 6 months.

He finally submitted an invoice.

I was working my butt off putting in 50-60 hour weeks sometimes. The club was pressuring me to submit an invoice, as I hadn’t been paid the entire time. I wasn’t motivated to charge anything since my original intent was to work for free for 3 months, but finally submitted a discounted invoice for $52K for the past 15 months after we all agreed I’d been working too long and they dropped the ball in their intention to hire a replacement.

Eventually, enough was enough.

They paid, but freaked out on me and accused me of greed, fraud, incompetence, etc. A combination of their behavior and them being greedy (pushing for massive donations that would get them ahead in their professions, spending money on fancy gala dinners and golf tournaments with the rich elite of the community, etc). I was frustrated and mad beyond belief. I stuck around (and sometimes got guilted by members into staying after multiple attempts to quit) for another year out of loyalty to my staff (almost 2 dozen at that point) and the charities I was involved with for decades. But I finally broke and walked away at the end of 2021.

Before leaving, he started another plan to help the fundraiser.

Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in. Before leaving, I was implementing a two part plan for another revamp of the fundraiser to keep up with the huge sales and prizes. Each part had benefits and consequences individually, so they had to be implemented together to balance each other out.

There were two parts to the plan.

The first part took a long time to plan before I left, and once it was ready it was easy to put the second part in action right away. I reported what I was doing to the club, and they accused me of being incompetent once again for not understanding the consequences of the second part of the plan. They didn’t understand the big picture, but I was tired of arguing with them.

Part 2 never happened.

I implemented the first part as they had approved because everything was already changed over and impossible to revert back. I didn’t try to convince them at all about the second part being necessary, and left them to deal with the consequences after quitting. A year later they are accusing me of sabotaging them, and not explaining the need for the second part.

There were major consequences to not doing part 2 of the plan.

The fundraiser has fallen apart this past year with less than $2mil in sales but still with massive expenses, as well as a half hearted revamped system bleeding money. They’ve reportedly lost money this year, and have no idea what went wrong. I deleted all my documents and plans when I returned the work laptop to them, also as malicious compliance because they asked for it in original condition and ready for someone new to use.

It’s too bad the club didn’t understand how important it was to do both phases of the plan.

