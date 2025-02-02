Walmart Shopper Compared Great Value And Ore-Ida Hash Browns And Found One Of Them To Be Much Cleaner Food. – ‘The ingredients, you see that? Potatoes. That’s it.’

Not all hash browns are created equal, my friends!

And this video proves it…

It comes to us from a man named Scott and he showed TikTok viewers what he learned when he compared different brands on hash browns on a shopping trip to Walmart.

Scott showed viewers two bags and said, “I got some Great Value hash browns and Ore-Ida hash browns.”

He held up the Great Value bag and said, “Look at this. The ingredients, you see that? Potatoes. That’s it. Potatoes.”

Scott then turned his attention to the Ore-Ida bag and continued, “Look at this, okay? The ingredients, I don’t know if you can read this. Potatoes, you got dextrose, then you got sodium acid pyrophosphate to retain natural colors.”

He continued, “I’ve had these before. I don’t care what color the potatoes are, okay? I’ve never looked at these and thought, ‘Man, that’s got an odd color.’ No, they’re fine”

Scott then said, “I don’t want extra chemicals. These cost more. Why are you going through the trouble of buying chemicals?”

He continued, “They probably buy huge amounts of chemicals and then add them to the food. Charge me more for them. I don’t want the extra chemicals. Just give me the potatoes, and I’ll pay you less price.”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

Hash brown fans, this one’s for you!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!