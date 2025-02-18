February 18, 2025 at 10:49 am

Walmart Shopper Shared A Hack For Getting Free Tools From The Store. – ‘It’s unethical but completely legal.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Are you looking to get free tools?

If so, you’re gonna want to listen to what this guy has to say.

A TikTokker posted a video and told viewers an unusual hack for getting free tools from Walmart…at least for a little while…

Source: TikTok

The man explained that Walmart stores are very liberal in their return policies and people can buy tools, use them, and then return them when they’re done.

Source: TikTok

He said that people need to keep their receipts in order to pull this off and he added, “It’s unethical but completely legal.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@nanobytesinc

Homeless Tip #9

♬ original sound – NanoBytesInc

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person shared a tip.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Well, I guess that’s one way to do it…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter