Walmart Shopper Wasn’t Happy With The Great Value Christmas Popcorn He Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Is nothing sacred anymore…

A TikTokker named Shamar posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why he wasn’t happy with the tin of holiday popcorn he bought at Walmart over the holidays.

Shamar said that he already stopped buying groceries from Walmart, but the popcorn debacle really set him off.

He showed viewers the inside of the popcorn tin and said, “Look at this goofy **** right here. Look at this, man.”

Shamar added, “Since when y’all put popcorn in these little bags?”

Shamar continued, “Not only did you shrink the can, you even got more bogus and put them in the bags. You know what, Walmart? **** you. How about that?”

I think it’s safe to say that Shamar is upset…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual ain’t having it!

Mess with a man’s popcorn, you mess with his life…

