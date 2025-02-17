Wedding Guest Jumps At The Opportunity To Buy A New Dress, But The Bride Is Mad At How Good The Guest Looked At The Ceremony

A lot of people don’t have a reason to dress up for a fancy occasion very often, and sometimes, when the opportunity presents itself, it can be fun to go all out!

Imagine shopping for a dress to wear to a friend’s wedding only to later find out that the bride hated your dress.

How would you react?

In today’s story, a wedding guest is dealing with this exact issue, and she has a combination of feelings.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for dressing too nice for a wedding? I (25F) went to a friend’s wedding a few months ago. The friends are Matt (25M), and Susan (25F). We’re all part of a much larger friend group that gets along pretty great. To preface, I have actually never attended a wedding before in my life, and I don’t tend to dress up or put on makeup. Nothing against it, it’s just expensive and time consuming and I work 16-hour days in a uniform.

It was fun shopping for a new dress.

I was really excited when I got the invite, saved up, and went to a shop I know carries my size (I’m fairly tall). The clerk was amazing and so helpful. He chose a selection of dresses that would be wedding appropriate that weren’t close to what the bridal party would be wearing and we had a lot of fun trying things on and he hyping me up.

She found the perfect dress.

One of the options I just fell in love with. It was a beautiful dark green silk “bias-cut” dress (think Kiera Knightley in Atonement, without the sash and less of a flowing skirt). We matched it with heels and I’d never felt prettier. The dress was on sale too, so that was a plus!

The wedding day seemed to go well.

Wedding day comes and it’s lovely. I’m so happy for my friends. Susan ignores me, which is weird, but she’s busy preparing and then the wedding is in full swing and the reception is busy so I don’t think much of it. Everything goes off without a hitch and they drive off to their honeymoon.

She got several compliments on her outfit.

I suppose it’s relevant, but I received several compliments on my outfit during the event. I didn’t think it caused a scene, and it wasn’t anything particularly effusive or over the top. I was doing the same to others so I didn’t think it stood out. Everything concludes, we all have a nice time.

Now Susan is back and mad.

No one says anything until tonight. We all got together for a “Welcome Back!” dinner for Matt and Susan. During the dinner Susan kept making snipes at me about what I wore, just incredibly passive aggressive. It was very clear she thought I overdressed.

She’s very upset by Susan’s reaction.

I didn’t say anything at the time because I felt terrible. None of my friends corrected or stopped her either. But looking back on it I feel… wronged? She didn’t give me the benefit of the doubt and I don’t feel like my dress was over-the-top. I do think I likely look very different from how I normally dress and present myself, so that might be part of it? I’m trying not to go over the word limit but am very open to questions and elaborations if needed. So Reddit, AITA?

It sounds like she had help picking out an outfit for the event, so I doubt that she was too over the top. Instead, it sounds like she simply enjoyed the opportunity to dress up.

Susan sounds jealous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She probably looked beautiful.

The groom might’ve noticed how good she looked

The dress was appropriate.

The bride was jealous.

This woman can relate to this story.

Jealousy can ruin friendships.

I’m sad the bride dampened this woman’s confidence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.