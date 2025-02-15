We’ve All Been Using Those Gas Station Window-Cleaners Wrong, So This Guy Finally Set The Record Straight For Us

I have a confession to make: my windshield has been dirty since forever.

And I know I’m not alone. Not only do we all forget to clean it, but as simple as it seems like it should be, we often do it all wrong.

Tiktok user @pipe.beard is here to save us all from ourselves with a little wisdom on those gas station windshield cleaners.

“Just in case you forgot the way that you operate these…” He starts, very generously implying we ever knew in the first place.

“Instead of taking this out,” he continues, indicating the handled wiper, “and slinging it around on the ground, or trying to push it up against the wall or something like that…”

“All you gotta do is flip it over.” And so he does.

“There’s a little notch right here, on a little ledge, and you just use a level action to wring that out.”

He presses the broad end up under a plastic ledge in the container, draining off the excess liquid.

“And now you don’t have any drips.”

Go forth enlightened.

