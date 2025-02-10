February 9, 2025 at 8:47 pm

‘What the actual heck happened in here?’ – A TikTokker Showed Viewers The Mess Her Washing Machine Caused While She Was Gone

by Matthew Gilligan

Many years ago, my mom told me that I should never run my dishwasher, my washing machine, or my dryer when I’m not home.

And, based on this story, I think Mom might have been on to something!

A woman named Shakira took to TikTok and talked about the bad experience she had with her washing machine.

Shakira said that she left her Samsung washing machine on while she went to a gym and she came home to a dirty mess in her laundry room.

The text overlay reads, “What the heck happened to my washer??!?”

Shakira said, “What the actual heck happened in here?”

She added, “So, if you’re a washing machine expert, can you please explain to me what happened?”

That doesn’t look good…

Check out the video.

@shakiramoreno_

literally ROCKS? also did it grow legs and walk? im so confused… sos #washermachine #washer #samsung #samsungwasher #whattheheck #tiktokhelp #washingmachine #fy

♬ original sound – Shakira Moreno

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And one person asked a question.

That didn’t look good, did it?

