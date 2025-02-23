When A Large Truck Was Going Down A One Way Lane The Wrong Way In A Parking Lot, This Woman Stood Her Ground And Made The Truck Back Up

When driving in a parking lot it is important to follow all the signs to ensure you don’t hit anyone or cause any other problems.

What would you do if you were trying to get through a parking lot and a large truck was traveling right at you going against the one-way traffic sign?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so instead of making room for the truck, she just stopped her car and made him back up.

Idiot going the wrong way doesn’t get the right-of-way My grocery has narrow, one-way rows of angled parking and the lot is very busy, in part because there’s a shopping mall attached to its feeder road and jerks will often speed thru the lot from the feeder road to avoid a stoplight. These entitled idiots frequently don’t grasp the concept of one-way, and cause traffic jams when they inevitably encounter drivers going the right way. It’s dangerous; the many other cars and pedestrians don’t expect morons barreling down the road the wrong way. When one of these traffic jams happens, the easiest way to fix it is the person who’s going the right way has to pull back into a parking space, assuming there’s an empty one, thus enabling the wrong-way idiot to pass.

Recently I was shopping with a friend and, as expected, we pulled out of our spot and naturally we soon met with a moron in a gigantic pickup truck bombing up the row the wrong way. Twice as big as my friend’s car and radiating compensation. Well it turns out she’d had enough of these people. On this day most parking spaces around us were filled but there was one right there that she could have pulled into. Mr. Jerk in the pickup felt so entitled to right-of-way he even stopped far enough back so she could pull into the spot for his convenience. Rather than do so, she surprised everyone by exaggeratedly slowing down and stopping a few feet from his huge bumper.

Mr. Jerk then had the nerve to rev his engine a few times and kept creeping forward threateningly, as if he was going to force us to back way up to the end of the aisle, so he didn’t have to do the same. My friend put the car in park and just waited. He then honked his horn at her, as if she were the one going the wrong way. She pulled out her phone and started recording him. I was kind of scared he might road rage us to death, but he didn’t. Behind us, the stoplight he should have gone thru turned green and I could see him seething as he watched all the normal drivers he thought he’d cut off, getting their turn. In the end, infuriated, he threw his truck into reverse and slammed on the gas, backing up way too fast for a parking lot. About 4 parking spaces back, he miscalculated the angle of his wheel and whanged the back of his pickup on a cart corral.

Not a disabling accident, and luckily he didn’t hit a pedestrian, but I’m sure that’ll cost him a pretty penny. He didn’t even stop to get out and inspect the damage, most likely because he’d managed to publicly shame himself in such a grand fashion. It was so satisfying.

